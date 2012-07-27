July 27 California Lieutenant Governor Gavin
Newsom on Friday warned influential investor group Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association to "cease making
threats to the local officials of San Bernardino County" over a
plan to use eminent domain to seize underwater mortgages from
private investors.
"Communities have been ravaged by the housing crisis and the
financial sector has had long enough to fix the problem they
helped create," Newsom said in a statement first released to
Reuters. "We cannot let another day go by while families are
forced from their homes. We must think big and help our local
governments develop solutions - because the industry and federal
government have not."
"This may be an aggressive idea, but communities such as San
Bernardino, Chicago and others have no choice in these desperate
times," Newsom continued.
