(Adds comment by SIFMA)
By Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Goldstein
July 27 California Lieutenant Governor Gavin
Newsom on Friday warned influential investor group Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association to "cease making
threats to the local officials of San Bernardino County" over a
plan to use eminent domain to seize underwater mortgages from
private investors.
San Bernardino County, located east of Los Angeles, and some
of its towns have set up a joint authority that would use the
power of eminent domain to forcibly purchase distressed
mortgages. Rather than evict homeowners through foreclosure, the
public-private entity would offer residents fresh mortgages with
reduced debts.
Newsom said governments that choose to employ eminent domain
could be subject to a form of boycotting from mortgage
investors, who would stop lending in communities that might use
this power.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
known as SIFMA, and other investment trade groups have warned
that the proposed use of eminent domain could scare away future
mortgage financing.
"We cannot let another day go by while families are forced
from their homes. We must think big and help our local
governments develop solutions - because the industry and federal
government have not," Newsom said in a statement first released
to Reuters.
"This may be an aggressive idea, but communities such as San
Bernardino, Chicago and others have no choice in these desperate
times," said Newsom, a Democrat who was previously mayor of San
Francisco. "We cannot allow Wall Street, who exploited the
housing market for financial gain, to kill an idea before it is
given a fair hearing."
On Wednesday, Chicago became the latest government
-following San Bernardino County and Berkeley, California - to
pass a resolution to hold hearings on whether to use eminent
domain.
The novel plan to use eminent domain, developed by San
Francisco-based Mortgage Resolution Partners, has raised the
hackles of many on Wall Street, especially investors in
mortgage-backed securities and the real estate business.
Traditionally, eminent domain is used by governments to seize
properties to build highways and other public projects.
"We're simply laying out the facts so that the county is
fully informed of the impacts of the proposed actions," Kenneth
E. Bentsen, Jr., executive vice president for public policy and
advocacy at SIFMA, said in a statement in response to Newsom.
"We believe that this inappropriate and unconstitutional use of
eminent domain would result in an unfair takings from every-day
investors and pensioners and be immensely destructive to the
U.S. mortgage markets.
Tom Deutsche, executive director of American Securitization
Forum, commenting before Newsom issued his statement, said the
issue would end up in litigation if any county or municipality
tried to seize mortgages through eminent domain.
Litigation could set off a long court battle to determine
the legality of seizing mortgages as opposed to the physical
homes.
Newsom said in a phone interview that he plans to reach out
to SIFMA and the mortgage investors it represents for a meeting
in the near future.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Goldstein; Editing by
Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)