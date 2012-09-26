NEW YORK, Sept 26 Flagstar Bank, the
ninth-largest mortgage lender in the United States, must face
trial next month over allegations that it breached contracts for
financial guaranty insurance on nearly $1 billion in securities
backed by home equity loans.
A federal judge in New York, expanding on an order he issued
in February, wrote in an opinion issued on Tuesday that the
plaintiff, Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, had provided enough
evidence to survive the bank's motion to throw out the case.
Flagstar spokeswoman Susan Bergesen said the savings bank
had a policy of declining to comment on pending litigation.
In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he was
skeptical that Assured Guaranty's allegations of Flagstar's
failure to follow customary servicing practices amounted to
gross negligence, misfeasance or bad faith. But the judge added:
"The court finds that the plaintiff has presented enough
evidence to survive summary judgment on this claim."
The trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 9, he said.
Troy, Michigan-based Flagstar, which says it has assets of
$14.4 billion and is one of the largest savings banks in the
United States, settled a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Department of
Justice over home loans last February.
The government said Flagstar had improperly approved
thousands of home mortgages for government insurance, using
unauthorized employees to perform underwriting duties in the
loan approval process.
Flagstar settled for $132.8 million in damages and
penalties, the office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney said in its
announcement. The bank admitted and accepted responsibility for
submitting false certifications that misled the U.S. Department
of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing
Administration.
The case is Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp v Flagstar Bank,
FSB in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 11-2375