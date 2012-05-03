(Corrects month when mortgage settlement was finalized to
April, not March, paragraph 12)
* Wells Fargo made 33.9 pct of US mortgages in 1st quarter
* U.S. Bancorp jumps to third from fifth
* Bank of America's loan volume continues to shrink
By Rick Rothacker
May 3 Wells Fargo & Co made a record
33.9 percent of U.S. mortgage loans in the first quarter, as
rivals such as Bank of America Corp continued to pull
back in the home lending market.
Wells Fargo's loan volume more than tripled the 10.6 percent
market share of its nearest rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
as it increased its dominance in the industry, according to a
report released on Thursday by industry publication Inside
Mortgage Finance. U.S. Bancorp jumped to third from
fifth.
The rankings show diverging strategies for some of the
largest U.S. banks at a time of shrinking loan volume and
increased regulatory scrutiny of the industry. Wells Fargo and
US Bancorp made more loans in the first quarter, while J.P.
Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup all saw their volume
shrink compared with the fourth quarter.
Total mortgage originations of $385 billion in the first
quarter were down from $400 billion in the fourth quarter, but
up from $335 billion a year ago. Mortgage banking income helped
boost results at Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp when they reported
earnings last month.
At an investor conference on Tuesday, Wells chief financial
officer Tim Sloan said the bank's market share could continue to
grow in the current environment.
"We like the business a lot," Sloan said.
Last month, U.S Bancorp CEO Richard Davis said the
Minneapolis-based regional bank had added mortgage offices, loan
officers and new technology to become a bigger player in the
business.
"We see a market share (opportunity) that you only get once
in a lifetime," Davis said.
Meanwhile, Bank of America, which has faced huge losses and
lawsuits from its 2008 Countrywide Financial acquisition,
stopped buying mortgages last year from smaller lenders - a
business known as correspondent lending - as it focused on
making loans through its own branches. Remaining fourth in the
rankings, its total volume fell by more than one-fourth to $16
billion from the fourth quarter. Bank of America's Countrywide
purchase initially made it the largest U.S. mortgage lender.
Last month, CEO Brian Moynihan said Bank of America had
purposely lost market share by shedding its correspondent
lending business, but acknowledged the bank "underperformed" in
making loans directly to consumers. The bank is adding loan
officers to improve results, he said.
Citigroup Inc fell to fifth from fourth in the
rankings. In February, the bank said it would stop originating
home loans through mortgage brokers.
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup are
among five servicers that reached a $25 billion settlement that
was finalized in April with state and federal officials over
foreclosure abuses. Ally Financial Inc, the fifth
servicer, was the 10th largest originator of home loans in the
first quarter, down from sixth in the fourth quarter after it
also retreated in the correspondent lending business.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by Andre Grenon)