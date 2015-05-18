NEW YORK May 18 U.S. Bancorp and Bank
of America Corp won a dismissal of claims in lawsuits
accusing them of breaching their duties as trustees for
residential mortgage-backed securities that suffered losses tied
to the global financial crisis.
The dismissals came in three decisions late Monday by U.S.
District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan.
In the first, Forrest rejected an attempt by funds from
BlackRock Inc, Allianz SE's Pacific Investment
Management Co and TIAA-CREF to hold US Bancorp liable for
alleged defects in 843 RMBS trusts collateralized by $778.6
billion of loans, causing tens of billions of dollars of losses.
The judge said the funds pleaded their claims incorrectly as
to 33 trusts, and said she lacked jurisdiction over the other
810 trusts in light of a December ruling by the federal appeals
court in Manhattan concerning Bank of New York Mellon Corp
.
Separately, Forrest said the National Credit Union
Administration lacked standing to sue US Bancorp and Bank of
America over 74 RMBS trusts from which five corporate credit
unions that later failed had bought certificates, because the
certificates had been re-securitized.
In the third case, Forrest dismissed claims by several
Ireland- and Cayman Islands-based entities against US Bancorp
and Bank of America, also saying the plaintiffs lacked standing.
The judge gave all plaintiffs a chance to amend their
complaints.
Blair Nicholas, a lawyer for the BlackRock, Pimco and
TIAA-CREF plaintiffs, declined to comment. A lawyer for the NCUA
and foreign plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. US Bancorp spokesman Dana Ripley and Bank of
America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment.
Bond issuers appoint trustees to ensure that payments are
funneled to investors, as well as to handle much of the
back-office work after securities are sold.
Trustees have in recent years become a growing target for
investors seeking to recoup losses on shoddy mortgages. They
accuse the trustees of breaching their duties by failing to
force lenders and bond issuers to buy back troubled loans.
Investors have had mixed success suing trustees. Bank of
America and US Bancorp last November agreed to pay $69 million
to settle a lawsuit over their role as trustees for RMBS backed
by loans from the failed Washington Mutual Inc.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, are BlackRock Allocation Target Shares: Series S
Portfolio et al v. US Bank NA, No. 14-09401; National Credit
Union Administration Board v. US Bank NA et al, No. 14-09928;
and Phoenix Light SF Ltd et al v. US Bank NA et al, No.
14-10116.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)