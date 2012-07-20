* Banks under increasing pressure to buy back bad loans
* Banks say Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae getting more
aggressive
* Bank of America faces biggest possible losses
By Rick Rothacker
July 19 Lenders like Bank of America Corp
and Wells Fargo & Co say they are facing
mounting pressure to buy back bad mortgages they sold to
investors, signaling that banks' home-loan headaches could
continue for years.
Investors like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
have been pressing banks to buy back bad mortgages for
years, but in recent months those requests have intensified, the
banks have said in recent second-quarter earnings reports.
These comments from banks provide a fresh reminder of the
loose ends that remain from the housing bust that started five
years ago. The threat of new expenses and litigation is
dampening bank share prices, and the problem could linger for
some time, analysts and experts said.
"This is not done yet," said Paul Miller, analyst with FBR
Capital Markets. "There will be continued surprises in the
industry."
The most pain will likely be felt by Bank of America, which
said on Wednesday its total outstanding claims from investors
surged more than 40 percent to about $22 billion in the second
quarter. The bank's shares fell nearly 5 percent as investors
worried about future losses and dropped again on Thursday.
At a time of low interest rates, U.S. banks are making many
new loans to borrowers buying homes and refinancing, but anxiety
about the costs of old loans is overshadowing some of this
success.
During the housing boom in the last decade, banks parceled
billions of dollars of loans into highly-structured
residential mortgage-backed securities they then sold off to
investors. The buyers of these loans included the now-government
controlled agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as
private investors.
When selling the mortgages, banks made promises or
"representations and warranties" about the loans. Investors can
ask banks to buy back soured mortgages if these promises were
evidently broken, for reasons such as poor underwriting,
insufficient verification of income or other documentation
errors.
Banks have fought some of these claims, but most lenders
still expect to have to buy back many of the mortgages.
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, faces the
biggest threat from repurchase requests because in 2008 it
bought subprime lender Countrywide Financial, a major producer
of toxic loans during the housing boom. Its mortgage unit has
posted more than $30 billion of losses since the beginning of
2010.
About half of the bank's claims are from Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, which were placed in government conservatorship in
2008 as their loan losses ballooned.
Tensions are so high between Bank of America and Fannie Mae
that the bank stopped selling some loans to the agency in
February. According to a securities filing, Bank of America had
the most outstanding repurchase requests with Fannie as of March
31 - $7.1 billion, or 58 percent of outstanding claims.
The bank, in its earnings presentation, said Fannie Mae's
repurchase standards have been changing and differ from the
bank's interpretation of its contracts. The bank, for example,
has noted an increase in claims on loans in which the borrowers
have made payments for at least two years.
Bank of America argues that when borrowers have made
payments for two years or more, it is hard to fault the bank's
underwriting instead of, for example, the state of the economy.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said they are looking out for
U.S. taxpayers in making their claims. Fannie, for example, has
said it may need more funds from the U.S. Treasury if it
collects less than expected from Bank of America.
"Under our contracts, lenders are required to repurchase
loans that are delivered to Fannie Mae but do not meet our
standards," Fannie spokesman Andrew Wilson said. "We pursue
repurchases in order to minimize losses and protect the interest
of taxpayers."
Freddie Mac doesn't think taxpayers should have to pay for
ineligible loans sold to the agency, said spokesman Michael
Cosgrove. The top three reasons for Freddie claims against banks
are problems with borrowers' income, loans that don't meet the
bank's automated underwriting standards and problems with
collateral or appraisals, he said. Freddie does not disclose
claims by each bank.
ADDING TO RESERVES
Banks, including Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services
Group Inc said they expect to have to pay investors more
than they previously thought, and they set aside additional
funds to cover the requests. Fifth Third Bancorp on
Thursday said it expects claims to increase later this year.
Wells Fargo, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, set aside
$669 million to cover repurchases, up from $242 million a year
ago when it posted second quarter earnings last week.
"We want to make sure that we have got that reserve
absolutely accrued for appropriately," Wells Chief Financial
Officer Tim Sloan said in a conference call with analysts. "We
saw the agencies continuing to adjust their requests."
PNC added $438 million to its reserves, up from $21 million
a year ago.
Bucking the trend was JPMorgan Chase & Co, which
said claims had reached an "inflection point" and were
declining.
In addition to a jump in requests from Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, Bank of America said it is getting more claims from
private investors who want to meet statute of limitations
requirements. These claimants weren't part of an $8.5 billion
settlement the bank reached last year with major institutional
investors.
For the second quarter, Bank of America added $395 million
to its repurchase reserves, which was more than the first
quarter but way down from the $14 billion it set aside a year
ago to cover the $8.5 billion settlement and other repurchase
requests.
The bank now has about $16 billion in reserves to cover
these claims, but FBR Capital Markets analyst Paul Miller wrote
in a research note on Wednesday that the bank may not be putting
enough aside to cover its future losses. Bank officials later
called him to argue that they have sufficient reserves, he said.
The bank gave him a very strong argument, but he hasn't
changed his mind, Miller said. "I have my opinion. They have
their opinion," he said.
Bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowksi said the bank's calculations
take into account the fact that collateral backs about half of
its $22 billion in outstanding claims. In addition, the bank has
historically paid out 8 to 12 cents on the dollar for the
remaining balance for settlements with private investors, he
said.
The bank on Wednesday said it is not possible to
"reasonably" estimate the possible losses to Freddie Mac and
Fannie. It did not change its estimate that losses to private
investors could cost $5 billion more than existing reserves.
"We have significant reserves to handle potential
representations and warranties claims," Dubrowski said.
Industrywide, repurchase requests may be near their peak,
but are likely to remain a concern for at least another year or
two, said Cliff Rossi, a teaching fellow at the University of
Maryland's business school and a former bank executive.
"We are certainly not through it," he said. "It's another
thing to give uncertainty to investors."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Conlin in New York; Editing
by Eric Meijer)