NEW YORK Dec 9 A mortgage lender and a mortgage servicer that were owned by banks that became part of Wells Fargo & Co did not cheat homeowners by charging excessive fees, a defense lawyer told a Manhattan federal jury on Tuesday.

Daniel Pollack, a lawyer for the two units, argued that The Money Store, the lender, and HomEq Servicing, the servicer, did not breach any contracts with homeowners.

A man who brought a lawsuit alleging breach of contract was "making a mountain out of a molehill" considering he paid only $134 in disputed late fees, said Pollack, who depicted the plaintiff in the class action as a disgruntled and deceitful former Money Store employee.

The arguments came during the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court in a long-running class action pitting homeowners against The Money Store and HomEq.

Homeowners, who sued in 2001, are seeking to recoup about $629 million for alleged overcharges and interest, according to a damages expert for the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed by homeowner Joseph Mazzei, who contends that The Money Store and HomEq kept charging borrowers monthly late fees even after their mortgages went into default.

Pollack told jurors in an opening statement: "It was he who breached the contract, not The Money Store."

But Mazzei's lawyer, Moshe Horn, said in his own opening statement that Mazzei was charged late fees for failing to make monthly payments at the same time that the defendants were refusing those payments.

Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, never owned either defendant but has said it could be liable for some claims in the lawsuit.

Wells Fargo in 2008 acquired Wachovia, which had owned HomEq. The Money Store was owned by First Union, which later became part of Wachovia.

First Union shut down The Money Store in 2000 because of losses. A New Jersey mortgage lender bought The Money Store's name in 2006 and has continued using it.

The case is Mazzei v. The Money Store, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 01-5694. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)