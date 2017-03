NEW YORK Dec 19 Homeowners suing mortgage companies once owned by a bank Wells Fargo & Co later acquired won a nearly $54.8 million verdict on Friday in a class action over excessive fees.

The verdict, by a federal jury in Manhattan, came in a long-running lawsuit by borrowers whose mortgages were owned or serviced by HomEq Serving or the lender whose loans it was established to manage, the now-defunct The Money Store. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)