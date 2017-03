April 15 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it will buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's fertilizer distribution business in Brazil and Paraguay for $350 million.

Mosaic would acquire four blending and warehousing facilities in Brazil, one such facility in Paraguay and additional warehousing and logistics service capabilities. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)