(In May 14 item, corrects headline to add dropped word "Prokopanko") May 14 Mosaic Co :

* Joc o'Rourke elected to the Mosaic Company board of directors * Says o'Rourke has served as Mosaic's executive vice president - operations and chief operating officer since 2012 * Says o'Rourke will succeed James T. Prokopanko as the company's president and CEO on August 5, 2015

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage