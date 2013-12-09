Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 9 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Monday that it will buy back 43.3 million restricted shares from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation and the Anne Ray Charitable Trust over the next eight months.
Giant agribusiness firm Cargill Inc announced in 2011 plans to split off its 64 percent stake in Mosaic under a series of agreements with Cargill shareholders, including charitable trusts. Restrictions on the trusts and other stockholders transferring those shares expired on Nov. 26.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* CSW Industrials Inc - transaction was funded through csw industrials' revolving credit line
* Maxwell reports fourth quarter 2016 results and executes key strategic actions