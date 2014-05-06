BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
May 6 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co will eliminate 500 jobs in the next 12 months, part of a plan to cut $500 million in costs over five years, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.
Prokopanko said on a conference call that the company will shed the jobs through layoffs, attrition, early retirement and elimination of contractors. The cost-cutting is aimed at bolstering Mosaic's status as a low-cost phosphate producer and improving its relatively high cost position in potash. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
* CEO Frank Harrison III's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $8.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO, March 20 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile have decided to accept an invitation by the company to restart negotiations, but the meeting will only concern the union's three key points, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.