BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to acquire Coleman Aerospace for $15 mln in cash
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business
Nov 13 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co cut its forecast for phosphate and potash sales on Tuesday, citing uncertain supply contracts with China and India.
The company now expects to sell 1.3 million to 1.4 million tonnes of potash in its fiscal second quarter, down from a previous forecast of 1.6 million to 1.9 million tonnes.
Mosaic also now expects to sell 2.9 million to 3.1 million tonnes of phosphate, down from a previous forecast of 3 million to 3.4 million tonnes.
Phosphate is the second-most important fertilizer for farmers to apply, after nitrogen. Potash is the third.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 Danish biotech drugmaker Genmab expects sales of Darzalex, used to fight cancer in bone marrow, to surpass $1 billion this year to become a blockbuster drug, the company said on Wednesday.
