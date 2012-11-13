Nov 13 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co cut
its forecast for phosphate and potash sales on Tuesday, citing
uncertain supply contracts with China and India.
The news sent shares of Mosaic down 5.7 percent to $47.85 in
after-hours trading.
China has been aggressively negotiating for lower potash
prices with Canpotex Ltd, the marketing agency that sells
Canadian potash. Canpotex, owned by Potash Corp,
Mosaic, and Agrium Inc, is one of the world's largest
potash exporters.
So far, neither side has been able to agree on a contract,
harming producers.
"We are seeing lower than expected shipments to the export
market, in spite of very strong demand in North America for the
fall application season," Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko
said in a statement.
Mosaic now expects to sell 1.3 million to 1.4 million tonnes
of potash in its fiscal second quarter, down from a previous
forecast of 1.6 million to 1.9 million tonnes.
Mosaic also now expects to sell 2.9 million to 3.1 million
tonnes of phosphate, down from a previous forecast of 3 million
to 3.4 million tonnes.
Phosphate is the second-most important fertilizer for
farmers to apply, after nitrogen. Potash is the third.