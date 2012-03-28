BRIEF-Nova Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
NEW YORK, March 28 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co posted a stark drop in quarterly profit as it sold less potash and its phosphate costs jumped.
For the fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 29, Mosaic reported net income of $273.3 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $542.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $2.19 billion. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
