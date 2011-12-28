* To reduce phosphate production by 250,000 tonnes
* Says second-quarter volumes for both phosphate and potash
within prior forecast
* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade
Dec 28 Fertiliser producer Mosaic Co
said it will cut phosphate production by 250,000 tonnes
over the next three months as excess supply weighs on spot
prices.
"As dealers and distributors focus on the macroeconomic
uncertainty and delay purchases for the North American Spring
season, near-term supply of phosphate barges on the Mississippi
River has exceeded near-term demand," Chief Executive Jim
Prokopanko said.
However, Mosaic said second-quarter volumes for both
phosphate and potash were within its previously provided
guidance ranges of 3.1-3.5 million tonnes and 1.7-2.1 million
tonnes, respectively.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company also said it continues
to expect strong demand for both potash and phosphate in 2012.
Shares of the company were trading down 2 percent after the
bell. They had closed at $50.29 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)