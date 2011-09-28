* Fiscal Q1 EPS $1.17 vs. year-ago 67 cents

* Revenue up 41 pct; beats Street

* Results had been preannounced last week

* Ammonia, sulfur costs dramatically jump

* Shares slip 0.5 pct in after-hours trading (Adds earnings comparison, CEO comments)

Sept 28 Mosaic Co's (MOS.N) quarterly profit widely missed Wall Street's expectations as the fertilizer producer continues to be hampered by higher costs.

Mosaic last week reported its net income and revenue numbers, and on Wednesday it affirmed those numbers and provided more detail. [ID:nL3E7KN21W]

For the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, Mosaic reported net income of $526 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $297.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was not immediately clear how comparable the two numbers were, given that Mosaic had several one-time items that cut profit by $26 million.

Overall, the results showed that higher costs continue to erode Mosaic's profitability, even during a time of record food demand.

The company's cost of sulfur and ammonia, two important materials used to make fertilizer, jumped 41 percent and 54 percent, respectively, between quarters.

Jim Prokopanko, Mosaic's chief executive officer, said he remains bullish and expects "continued strong demand for crop nutrients."

"Farmers will strive for higher yields to generate the record harvests required over the next several years," he said in a statement. "We believe phosphate and potash application will be critical to generate these record harvests."

Phosphate and potash are the second- and third-most important fertilizers, respectively, for farmers to apply, after nitrogen.

Mosaic's revenue increased 41 percent to $3.1 billion during the first fiscal quarter. Analysts expected $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fiscal second quarter, Mosaic expects to sell 1.7 million to 2.1 million tonnes of potash. In the first fiscal quarter Mosaic sold 1.8 million tonnes of potash.

For the same period Mosaic expects to sell 3.1 million to 3.5 million tonnes of phosphate. Mosaic sold 3.2 million tonnes in the first fiscal quarter.

Shares of the Minnesota-based company fell 0.5 percent to $56.89 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Matthew Lewis)