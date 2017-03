Feb 11 Mosaic Co Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday he expects Canpotex Ltd, the offshore sales arm of Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc to set a potash supply contract with Indian buyers by the end of April.

The price may be around $325 to $330 per tonne, Prokopanko said in an interview with Reuters. The price range is based on the usual premium over Canpotex's China's contract, but Prokopanko said that may change as spot prices increase.