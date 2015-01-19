Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
Jan 19 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co on Monday estimated that it would post a larger fourth-quarter profit than expected, on stronger demand for potash and phosphates.
Mosaic said it expects to earn 93 to 98 cents per share in the quarter including one-time items. Analysts expected, on average, earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, earnings for the quarter are expected at around 83 to 88 cents per share, Mosaic said.
Demand for potash and phosphates exceeded the company's expectations in the period, Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in a statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)
April 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE Mar-17 Mar-16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 81,330 73,884 +10.1 2 Ram P/U 46,384 43,647 +6.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,410 47,966 -11.6 4 Nissan Rogue