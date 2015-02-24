Feb 24 Mosaic Co, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, is interested in buying Brazilian phosphate producers if they come up for sale, Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.

"There are a couple good producers in Brazil," Prokopanko said at a BMO Capital Markets investor conference in Florida. "They may come up for sale. We would be interested in those."

Prokopanko did not identify the companies and a Mosaic spokesman could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)