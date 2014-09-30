(Updates with CEO interview, comments from other producers,
By Rod Nickel
Sept 30 Mosaic Co, the world's largest
maker of finished phosphate products, said on Tuesday it will
reduce phosphate output due to rising costs, while it also
moderated its sales expectations.
The U.S. fertilizer producer said the output cut, due to the
high costs of raw materials sulfur and ammonia, is not expected
to result in layoffs.
The reduction comes as corn and soybean prices have fallen
to multiyear lows due to expectations of record U.S. production.
Softening prices reduce the income farmers have to spend on
fertilizer, although big crops offset the price drop somewhat.
Costs have escalated with strong demand for sulfur and due
to ammonia output curtailments in Ukraine, Trinidad and
elsewhere.
Mosaic is setting its phosphate production levels on a month
to month basis, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said in
an interview. He declined to quantify the size of the cut but
said it would be "system-wide". The company operates facilities
in Florida and Louisiana.
"The timing is going to be largely dependent on how these
markets react, what happens to our raw material costs,"
Prokopanko said.
"We don't want to take a risk of having very high-priced
inventories and possibly weaker pricing."
The company last reduced phosphate output in late 2011.
Mosaic sold 11.2 million tonnes of phosphate last year. It
has invested billions in boosting phosphate capacity, acquiring
operations this year from CF Industries Holdings Inc and
forming a joint venture in 2013 with Ma'aden and Saudi Basic
Industries Corp SJSC in Saudi Arabia.
The fourth quarter is typically a slow period for phosphate
sales, but Prokopanko said the curtailments could tighten
supplies for the spring planting season.
Benchmark Tampa, Florida, ammonia prices recently reached
the highest level since early 2013, while prices for diammonium
phosphate have fallen, said Citi Research analyst P.J. Juvekar.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan downsized its phosphate
operations in December and isn't planning further cuts,
spokesman Bill Johnson said.
Agrium Inc isn't as vulnerable to cost pressures
because it produces its own ammonia for phosphate production,
and has long-term sulfur supply contracts, spokesman Richard
Downey said.
Mosaic expects third-quarter potash and phosphate sales
volumes to fall to the lower end of its forecasts. The revised
guidance is due to New Mexico floods and Saskatchewan lightning
storms that caused outages in potash production, as well as
timing problems with phosphate shipments.
The company, based in Plymouth, Minnesota, said on July 31
it expected phosphate sales to range from 3.3 million to 3.6
million tonnes in the third quarter, up from 2.7 million a year
ago. It saw potash sales at 1.8 million to 2 million tonnes, up
from 1.4 million tonnes.
Prices of the nutrients should remain near the midpoint of
its outlook, Mosaic said.
Mosaic shares were down 2.5 percent at $44.30 on Tuesday
morning.
