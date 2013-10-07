Oct 7 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co lowered its outlook on Monday for 2013 global potash shipments, citing weaker demand in India and a delay in settling a second-half contract between its export agency Canpotex Ltd and China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd..

Mosaic Chief Financial Officer Larry Stranghoener, speaking to analysts in New York, said the company sees global potash shipments of 54 to 55 million tonnes, down from its previous estimate of 55 to 57 million tonnes.