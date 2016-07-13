BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
July 13 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co has laid off 368 workers at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan potash mine in Western Canada, representing about 95 percent of its workforce, according to a media report on Wednesday.
The layoffs are temporary and workers could be recalled in January, Saskatchewan radio station CKOM reported. Mosaic could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: