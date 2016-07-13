(Adds company confirming cuts, CEO comment, share activity)
July 13 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co
has idled production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan potash mine
in western Canada for the rest of 2016, and temporarily laid off
330 workers, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Potash prices are hovering around the lowest levels seen in
a decade, amid excessive output capacity and delays in setting
annual supply contracts with Chinese buyers, weakening miners'
profits.
"Lower global potash demand and market prices require that
we curtail production," said Chief Executive Joc O'Rourke.
Mosaic shares rose 0.3 percent to $26.57 in midday New York
trading.
The Colonsay mine's capacity is 2.6 million tonnes annually.
Mosaic said its other lower-cost Saskatchewan mines would
continue production.
Mosaic also trimmed the workforce and reduced output at
Colonsay last year.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G
Crosse)