(Corrects second paragraph to state tax deductions were
previously taken over one year)
March 30 Changes to the Canadian province of
Saskatchewan's potash production tax will cost U.S. fertilizer
company Mosaic Co $80 million to $100 million in 2015,
the company said on Monday.
The province said earlier this month that it will require
potash mining companies to take tax deductions based on their
capital spending over two years, rather than one, as it looked
to plug a hole in its budget.
The move affects Mosaic and rivals Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc. Potash Corp has
said the changes will hurt its 2015 pre-tax earnings by C$75
million to C$100 million.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Grant McCool and Christian Plumb)