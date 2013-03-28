Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 28 Mosaic Co would have concerns about a potential takeover of Israel Chemicals Ltd by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Thursday.
Potash Corp, which is attempting to gain majority control of ICL, is a partner with Mosaic and Agrium Inc in Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling agency for potash that the three companies mine in Western Canada.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.