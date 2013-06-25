* Mosaic plans to start share repurchases after Nov. 26
* About 129 mln shares could be up for grabs
June 25 Fertilizer maker Mosaic Co said
it will not be able to repurchase its Class A restricted shares
which are held by various trusts and family shareholders of
agribusiness giant Cargill Inc until after Nov. 26.
Cargill declined to amend an agreement to allow for earlier
share repurchases, Mosaic said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Mosaic has been a takeover target since Cargill announced
plans to spin off its 64 percent stake in the company in 2011.
About 129 million Class A restricted shares held by Margaret
A Cargill Foundation, Anne Ray Charitable Trust and various
family shareholders of Cargill -- representing about 30 percent
of Mosaic -- could be up for grabs starting this year, fuelling
speculation about who might want control.
Mosaic is the world's largest producer of finished phosphate
products and North America's second-biggest potash producer.
The company had asked Cargill to amend the split-off
agreement to allow it to repurchase its shares from the Class A
shareholders before Nov. 26.
The Mosaic shares held by the Cargill shareholders will
automatically convert to common shares starting in late
November, unless sold earlier. Tax restrictions on the shares
expired in late May.
Mosaic planned to have $2 billion in cash by the end of May
to buy back some of the shares.
The company also deferred plans in May to expand potash
mining in Western Canada until the global market for the soil
nutrient recovers.
Mosaic's shares closed at $55.91 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.