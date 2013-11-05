CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
Nov 5 Mosaic Co Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday that the might be interested in buying North American potash assets if the valuations were attractive.
Prokopanko also said in an interview that any consolidation of large potash companies is more likely to happen in Eastern Europe.
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
March 6 CSX Corp named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison Chief Executive Officer, bowing to pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge LP.