* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
July 17 Mosaic Co posted a drop in fiscal fourth quarter profit as prices for phosphate fertilizer fell.
The company posted net income of $507.3 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $649.2 million, or $1.45 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell to $2.82 billion from $2.86 billion.
The company doubled its quarterly dividend to 25 cents from 12.5 cents. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
