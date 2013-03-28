UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co reported a 26 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher potash and phosphate volumes.
Net profit attributable to Mosaic rose to $344.6 million, or 81 cents per share, from $273.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $2.24 billion from $2.19 billion.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.