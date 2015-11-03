(Updates with CEO interview, share activity, sales outlook)
By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rod Nickel
Nov 3 Fertilizer sales look to slide through the
rest of the year, U.S. producer Mosaic Co said on
Tuesday, as greater shipments into key markets by rivals in
Belarus and China boost competition.
The world's largest producer of finished phosphate products
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
cost-cutting.
Fertilizer prices have fallen as the strong U.S. dollar
makes phosphate and potash more expensive in export markets such
as Brazil and India.
At the same time, Chinese companies have boosted phosphate
exports to India while state-owned fertilizer company
Belaruskali earlier this year shipped a "disrupting" amount of
potash into Mosaic's U.S. backyard, Chief Executive Joc O'Rourke
said in an interview.
Mosaic said its sales of phosphate and potash dipped in the
third quarter and look lower for the current fourth quarter. But
globally, Mosaic predicts record-high phosphate shipments this
year and next, and potash sales by all sellers combined to
finish 2015 with the second-highest total ever.
O'Rourke, who took the top job in August, said he is "not
particularly concerned" about losing market share.
"When you maximize value, there's certain business you walk
away from because it's not giving you the return you want."
Mosaic, North America's second-biggest potash producer, has
curbed its Canadian potash production twice in the past two
months.
Excluding one-time items, Mosaic earned 62 cents per share
in the third quarter, above the average analyst estimate of 53
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost-cutting, share buybacks and a lower effective tax rate
lifted Mosaic's adjusted earnings per share, Chief Financial
Officer Rich Mack said.
The company is carrying out a five-year plan, announced in
2013, to cut $500 million in operating costs, including about
550 jobs.
Net earnings dropped nearly 21 percent to $160 million, or
45 cents per share, hurt by lower sales of phosphates and potash
and a strong dollar.
Mosaic's net phosphates sales fell to $1 billion in the
quarter from $1.1 billion a year earlier, while potash net sales
dropped to $492 million from $593 million.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company's net sales fell 6.5
percent to $2.11 billion in the third quarter, below analysts'
estimate of $2.33 billion.
Mosaic stock rose 3.6 percent in New York to $35.73. Up to
Monday's close, Mosaic's shares had lost more than 21 percent in
the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Marguerita Choy)