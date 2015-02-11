Feb 11 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Wednesday its quarterly profit nearly tripled, helped by a gain of 10 cents per share and strong demand for phosphates and potash.

Net earnings attributable to Mosaic rose to $360.7 million, or 97 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $128.9 million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company's net sales rose 9 percent to $2.38 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Maju Samuel)