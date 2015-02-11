Feb 11 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co
said on Wednesday its quarterly profit nearly tripled, helped by
a gain of 10 cents per share and strong demand for phosphates
and potash.
Net earnings attributable to Mosaic rose to $360.7 million,
or 97 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$128.9 million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company's net sales rose 9
percent to $2.38 billion.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Rod
Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Maju Samuel)