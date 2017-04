April 30 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported an about 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher phosphate and potash prices.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $294.8 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $217.5 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $2.14 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)