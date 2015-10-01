BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
Oct 1 Fertilizer maker Mosaic Co has reached a settlement worth more than $800 million with U.S. regulators over its waste management practices at plants in Florida and Louisiana.
The company's shares fell as much as 1.7 percent to a near seven-year low of $30.58 in morning trading on Thursday.
The claims were related to the storage and disposal of phosphoric and sulfuric acids at some of Mosaic's plants, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1N4aUj2)
Mosaic will set up a $630 million trust fund, which will be invested until it reaches $1.8 billion, to "cover future closure of four Mosaic facilities - the Bartow, New Wales and Riverview plants in Florida and the Uncle Sam plant in Louisiana..." the Department of Justice said.
The funds will also be used for the treatment of hazardous wastewater at the plants and two other plants already undergoing closure, the department said.
The company will pay a penalty of $8 million and invest $170 million in modifying its waste management practices.
It will also set up environmental projects valued at $2.2 million in the two states.
Mosaic said it did not expect the settlement to "adversely' hurt its output volumes.
The deal has to be finalized by the federal court, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Kirti Pandey)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.