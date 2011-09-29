* Weak phosphate margin forecast spooks stock

* Mosaic worst fertilizer stock performer on Thursday

* Shares down 5 percent after falling as much as 8 percent

Sept 29 Mosaic Co (MOS.N) shares fell as much as 8 percent on Thursday after the fertilizer producer gave a tepid forecast for phosphate margins this quarter.

The stock was down 5 percent at $54.35 in midday trading after touching a more than 52-week low of $52.61 earlier in the day. After the closing bell on Wednesday, the company posted lower-than-expected quarterly results. [ID:nS1E78R1JB]

During a conference call on Thursday morning, executives said they expected Mosaic's margins on phosphate fertilizer to be flat in the current quarter.

Mosaic posted a gross margin of 18 percent in its phosphate business for the first quarter ended on Aug. 31, a sequential dip due to higher ammonia and sulfur costs.

"That really implies that those costs per ton for phosphates are going to continue to rise at a high rate in the second quarter," Morningstar analyst Jeffrey Stafford said.

Mosaic's ammonia supply costs are rising due in part to an outage at its Faustina plant in Louisiana. The plant produces ammonia for Mosaic at rates far cheaper than the open market.

Mosaic's stock had traded as high as $89.24 in February. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)