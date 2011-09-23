* Q1 EPS $1.17 vs 67 cents a year earlier
* Q1 sales up 41 pct at $3.1 bln
* Shares drop 4.7 percent in premarket trading
(Adds details of earnings miss, updates shares)
Sept 23 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co (MOS.N)
posted a preliminary quarterly profit that fell short of
expectations due to higher costs, pushing its shares down more
than 4 percent in premarket trading.
For the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, Mosaic reported
net income of $526 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with
$297.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Charles Neivert had expected the
company to report $1.34 per share.
Wall Street is expecting Mosaic to post earnings of $1.29
per share when full results for the quarter are reported Sept.
28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mosaic's costs for ammonia and sulfur in its phosphate
segment jumped during the quarter, eating into profit.
Revenue increased 41 percent to $3.1 billion. Analysts
expected $2.92 billion.
Potash margins improved 10 percentage points to 51 percent,
with higher prices and higher operating rates both contributing
to margin improvements.
Phosphate margins improved 3 percentage points to 18
percent as higher prices were partially offset by higher
ammonia and sulfur costs.
The company said it expects the fertilizer industry to
remain strong as a result of low global stocks of grain and
oilseeds, attractive agricultural commodity prices and record
farm net income.
Mosaic shares fell 4.7 percent to $57.30 in premarket
trading. The stock has traded between $55.70 and $89.24 in the
past 52 weeks.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Swetha Gopinath
in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and John Wallace)