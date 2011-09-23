* Q1 EPS $1.17 vs 67 cents a year earlier

* Q1 sales up 41 pct at $3.1 bln

* Shares drop 4.7 percent in premarket trading (Adds details of earnings miss, updates shares)

Sept 23 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co (MOS.N) posted a preliminary quarterly profit that fell short of expectations due to higher costs, pushing its shares down more than 4 percent in premarket trading.

For the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, Mosaic reported net income of $526 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $297.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Charles Neivert had expected the company to report $1.34 per share.

Wall Street is expecting Mosaic to post earnings of $1.29 per share when full results for the quarter are reported Sept. 28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mosaic's costs for ammonia and sulfur in its phosphate segment jumped during the quarter, eating into profit.

Revenue increased 41 percent to $3.1 billion. Analysts expected $2.92 billion.

Potash margins improved 10 percentage points to 51 percent, with higher prices and higher operating rates both contributing to margin improvements.

Phosphate margins improved 3 percentage points to 18 percent as higher prices were partially offset by higher ammonia and sulfur costs.

The company said it expects the fertilizer industry to remain strong as a result of low global stocks of grain and oilseeds, attractive agricultural commodity prices and record farm net income.

Mosaic shares fell 4.7 percent to $57.30 in premarket trading. The stock has traded between $55.70 and $89.24 in the past 52 weeks. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and John Wallace)