(Follows alerts)

Feb 3 Fertilizer producer Mosaic said it will cut up to 20 percent in planned potash production from February through May.

The company said the production cut will lead to lower operating rates at its mines, but is not currently expected to result in any employee layoffs or material mine shutdowns.

"Cautious dealer sentiment continues to delay purchases and lower near-term demand for potash," said Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)