(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Sept 28 Canadian patent licensing company Mosaid
MSD.TO on Wednesday named Google as the buyer of five
non-strategic patent families it said it had sold two week ago
for $11 million [ID:nL3E7KE2HS].
"The five patent families contain 18 U.S. patents and
applications, at a price per patent comparable to the price
Nortel obtained in its $4.5 billion patent sale this summer,"
Mosaid spokesman Michael Salter said in an emailed statement.
Mosaid is fending off a C$38 a share hostile takeover offer
from fellow Ottawa-based patent firm Wi-Lan (WIN.TO). Mosaid
recently acquired some 2,000 Nokia NOK1V.HE and Microsoft
(MSFT.O) wireless patents that eventually promise a huge jump
in revenue [ID:nL4E7K121Z].
Shares of Mosaid closed down 0.6 percent at C$37.66 and
Wi-Lan closed 3.3 percent lower at C$6.43 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Pav Jordan in Toronto)