(Removes reference in paragraph 5 to Mosaid buying the patents
to thwart Wi-Lan bid)
* Says talking to third parties
* Says Wi-Lan made inaccurate statements about Mosaid's ops
Sept 12 Mosaid Technologies said it is
exploring a number of alternatives to Wi-Lan Inc's
C$480 million buyout offer, and said the suitor had made some
inaccurate statements about Mosaid's operations last week.
In August, Wi-Lan made an unsolicited cash offer to buy its
fellow Canadian patent company. .
Mosaid said it has been approached by and has itself
initiated talks with several third parties.
The company expects to talk to more parties and will give
them access to more information later this week, it said in a
statement.
Mosaid recently bought some patents from Nokia
and Microsoft , and has asked its shareholders for time
to prove the worth of these patents.
The Canadian patent company said Wi-Lan's inaccurate
statements regarding its "track record and the value of the core
wireless portfolio," has complicated the process of pursuing
alternatives.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)