* Any higher bid would have to cover C$22 mln break fee

* Mosaid bought Nokia, Microsoft patents in September

* Consent of Nokia, Microsoft required for control change

* Sterling offers C$590 mln, or C$46 for each Mosaid share

* Mosaid shares rise 5.8 percent in Toronto (Recasts, adds analyst's comment, updates share price)

By Pav Jordan

Oct 28 A bid for Mosaid Technologies that tops a C$590 million ($590 million) offer from a U.S. private equity firm is unlikely, considering the cost of breaking the friendly deal and the blessing it has from two crucial Mosaid partners.

The C$46-a-share offer from Sterling Partners, announced late Thursday, calls for a C$22 million penalty should Mosaid MSD.TO withdraw. Any rival bid would have to cover that fee, making the cost prohibitive.

"Anything in excess of C$50 may not make economic sense for another bidder and below C$50 makes no sense" for Mosaid, said Sameet Kanade, an analyst at Northern Securities.

Mosaid shares rose 5.8 percent on Friday to C$45.92 per share. That's in line with the Sterling bid - which topped a hostile, C$42-a-share offer from Wi-Lan Inc - suggesting shareholders do not expect a higher offer.

Wi-Lan (WIN.TO), which has been trying to acquire its fellow patent licensing company since mid-August, declined comment but said last week its C$532 million hostile offer was final.

CORE WIRELESS PATENTS

Mosaid has said Wi-Lan's bid failed to account for the value of 2,000 Nokia NOK1V.HE and Microsoft (MSFT.O) core wireless patents it acquired in September. It struck the deal weeks after Wi-Lan made its first hostile bid at C$38 a share, an offer that was later raised to C$42.

Mosaid has insisted that the Nokia-Microsoft agreement had not been designed to block Wi-Lan and had been in the works for months.

That said, the deal complicates a hostile takeover of Mosaid because any change of ownership of those patents would have to be approved by Microsoft and Nokia.

That requirement has been satisfied, according to Sterling's statement on Friday.

"Nokia NOK1V.HE and Microsoft (MSFT.O) have agreed to deliver consent to change of control, allowing retention of Core Wireless portfolio by Mosaid," the private equity firm said.

Mosaid, which generates revenue by developing and licensing intellectual property, paid nothing for the Nokia and Microsoft patents. But it will shoulder the costs of reaching licensing agreements with other companies and take a one-third cut of any deals.

It says the patents could generate more revenue than all of the revenue the company has made in its previous 35 years in business. [ID:nL4E7K121Z]

Sterling, with some $5 billion in assets under management, said its deal with Mosaid is expected to close in December or January. It also said it had reached employment agreements with Mosaid Chief Executive John Lindgren and other members of the company's executive, but did not elaborate.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Pav Jordan; Editing by Frank McGurty and Peter Galloway)