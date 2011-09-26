(Corrects paragraph 1 to add the word million in bid amount)
Sept 26 Mosaid Technologies Inc asked
its shareholders not to tender their shares to Canadian
patent-holding peer WiLan Inc , which made a
roughly C$480 million unsolicited bid for the company in August.
WiLan's C$38 a share offer, which was at a 20 percent
premium at the time of the bid, is inadequate and highly
opportunistic, Mosaid said in a statement.
"By keeping its bid open for just 36 days ... WiLan has
opportunistically compressed the time frame in which Mosaid, its
shareholders and other interested parties might consider
alternatives," the company said in a statement.
Mosaid, which recently bought wireless patents from Nokia
and Microsoft , said earlier this month it
was approached by, or was in talks with, several third parties
to counter WiLan's offer.
On Thursday, Mosaid shareholders voted in favor of retaining
a poison pill defense, and also agreed to allow a two-for-one
split of the company's shares.
"We urge shareholders not to cut this process short by
tendering to WiLan's inadequate bid," Mosaid's chairman Carl
Schlachte said.
Shares of WiLan rose 2 percent to C$6.28 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)