* WiLan bid expires on Wednesday - Mosaid
* Mosaid says WiLan offer is "inadequate" and "highly
opportunistic"
By Gowri Jayakumar
Sept 26 Mosaid Technologies Inc asked
its shareholders not to tender their shares into Canadian
patent-holding peer WiLan Inc's C$480 million
unsolicited offer that is just days away from expiry.
Ottawa-based Mosaid, which recently bought wireless patents
from Nokia and Microsoft , said earlier this
month that it was approached by several third parties to counter
WiLan's offer.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Brian Piccioni said WiLan would
have to sweeten its bid if it wanted to attract more
shareholders to tender their stock.
He likened the situation to last week's deal between
specialty chipmaker Zarlink Semiconductor and Microsemi
, where the two ended a hostile standoff when Microsemi
sweetened its bid for the chipmaker.
"Usually it ends up in a transaction, but not necessarily at
the price you were thinking, and not necessarily with the party
that you expected," Piccioni said.
WiLan's C$38 a share bid, which offered a 20 percent premium
at the time of the bid, closes on Wednesday, a Mosaid spokesman
told Reuters by email.
"By keeping its bid open for just 36 days ... WiLan has
opportunistically compressed the time frame in which Mosaid, its
shareholders and other interested parties might consider
alternatives," the company said in a statement.
On Thursday, Mosaid shareholders voted in favor of retaining
a poison pill defense, and also agreed to allow a two-for-one
split of the company's shares.
"We're coming to a decision point fairly quickly, but
there's all kinds of different possibilities as to how this
could work out," the analyst said.
Mosaid could be talking to companies interested in buying
some or all of its portfolio, or may even look to spin off its
core wireless business, he said.
Shares of both WiLan and Mosaid were trading flat on Monday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)