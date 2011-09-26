* WiLan bid expires on Wednesday - Mosaid

* Mosaid says WiLan offer is "inadequate" and "highly opportunistic"

By Gowri Jayakumar

Sept 26 Mosaid Technologies Inc asked its shareholders not to tender their shares into Canadian patent-holding peer WiLan Inc's C$480 million unsolicited offer that is just days away from expiry.

Ottawa-based Mosaid, which recently bought wireless patents from Nokia and Microsoft , said earlier this month that it was approached by several third parties to counter WiLan's offer.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Brian Piccioni said WiLan would have to sweeten its bid if it wanted to attract more shareholders to tender their stock.

He likened the situation to last week's deal between specialty chipmaker Zarlink Semiconductor and Microsemi , where the two ended a hostile standoff when Microsemi sweetened its bid for the chipmaker.

"Usually it ends up in a transaction, but not necessarily at the price you were thinking, and not necessarily with the party that you expected," Piccioni said.

WiLan's C$38 a share bid, which offered a 20 percent premium at the time of the bid, closes on Wednesday, a Mosaid spokesman told Reuters by email.

"By keeping its bid open for just 36 days ... WiLan has opportunistically compressed the time frame in which Mosaid, its shareholders and other interested parties might consider alternatives," the company said in a statement.

On Thursday, Mosaid shareholders voted in favor of retaining a poison pill defense, and also agreed to allow a two-for-one split of the company's shares.

"We're coming to a decision point fairly quickly, but there's all kinds of different possibilities as to how this could work out," the analyst said.

Mosaid could be talking to companies interested in buying some or all of its portfolio, or may even look to spin off its core wireless business, he said.

Shares of both WiLan and Mosaid were trading flat on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)