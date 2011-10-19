Oct 19 Technology licensing company Wi-LAN has increased its bid for fellow Canadian patent firm Mosaid Technologies Inc to C$532 million ($527 million).

Following are key dates in this battle for patents.

Aug 17 - Wi-LAN makes unsolicited all-cash offer for Mosaid for about C$480 million.

Aug 18 - Wi-LAN says a deal with Mosaid would make it easier to extract lucrative licensing deals from tech giants.

Aug 25 - Mosaid says will finish review of Wi-LAN's bid by Sept. 7, asks shareholders to take no action before then. Says preliminary review findsWi-LAN's offer opportunistic and undervalued.

Sept 1 - Mosaid says to acquire about 2,000 Nokia and Microsoft wireless patents.

Sept 7 - Mosaid asks shareholders to reject Wi-LAN bid.

Sept 9 - Wi-LAN says Mosaid's inclusion of penalty in case of an ownership change of patents it recently acquired was designed to thwart its bid.

Sept 12 - Mosaid says talking to other potential suitors.

Sept 14 - Mosaid says it sold some non-core patents for $11 million to an unnamed buyer.

Sept 22 - Mosaid shareholders vote to retain a 'poison pill' defense.

Sept 26 - Mosaid asks shareholders not to tender shares into Wi-LAN's unsolicited offer.

Sept 28 - Wi-LAN extends deadline for hostile bid to Oct. 14.

Mosaid names Google as the buyer of 5 non-strategic patent families it sold 2 weeks ago.

Oct 4 - Wi-LAN says its proposed Mosaid buy has U.S. and Canadian regulatory nods.

Oct 12 - Mosaid says received a "meaningfully stronger" expression of interest from private equity.

Oct 13 - Mosaid says regulator says it can extend its shareholder rights plan to Nov. 1. Wi-LAN says regulator grants 'cease trade' on Mosaid's poison pill, effective Nov. 1.

Oct 19 - Wi-LAN raises its bid to C$532 million ($527 million), saying the offer is final. Mosaid advises shareholders to take no action on the increased bid.