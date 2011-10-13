Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
* Mosaid has time till Nov 1 to retain poison pill
* WiLan extends bid till Nov 1
* WiLan shares down 3 pct (Adds details from WiLan statement, share movement)
Oct 13 - Mosaid Technologies has time till Nov. 1 to seek alternatives to fellow Canadian patent company WiLan Inc's hostile C$480 million takeover bid.
On Thursday, Mosaid said the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) denied WiLan's request to cease trade Mosaid's shareholder rights plan on Oct. 14.
WiLan said it will extend its C$38-per-share all-cash bid for Mosaid until Nov. 1 when the poison pill is scheduled to cease trade.
The stockholder rights plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- protects shareholder interests and allows the board to seek out alternatives.
"The decision now affords Mosaid shareholders the opportunity to consider and accept WiLan's offer," WiLan said in a separate statement.
On Wednesday, Mosaid said it has received a "meaningfully stronger" expression of interest from a private equity firm.
WiLan shares were down 3 percent at C$6.14 in midday trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Maju Samuel)
