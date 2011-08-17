KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
(Corrects value of deal in headline and first paragraph to C$480 million from C$460 million, based on updated share count)
* Deal is at 20 pct premium to Mosaid's Wednesday close
* WiLan will look to up dividend after closing deal
TORONTO, Aug 17 Technology licensing company WiLan (WIN.TO) (WILN.O) said on Wednesday it plans to make an all-cash offer to buy fellow Canadian patent company Mosaid MSD.TO for about C$480 million ($489 million).
WiLan said it would pay C$38 a share for Mosaid to create a company with global "scope, scale and expertise".
That price is a 20 percent premium to Mosaid's closing price on Wednesday.
Technological patents have come to the fore in recent years, illustrated by the $4.5 billion price tag on intellectual property belonging to bankrupt Nortel Networks NRTLQ.PK.
WiLan said that, pending completion of the deal, it would consider increasing its quarterly dividend.
($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.