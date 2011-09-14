BRIEF-Imperva to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million
* Imperva -to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million in cash Source text:(http://bit.ly/2k4fHZY) Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Mosaid Technologies , which is the target of an unsolicited bid by larger peer Wi-Lan Inc , said it sold some of its non-core patents for $11 million to an unnamed buyer.
The five patent families, which were not generating current licensing revenues, consist of U.S. patents and applications, and foreign counterparts, Mosaid said in a statement.
The Canadian company will collect payment for the patents over several quarters.
"The sale of non-strategic patents and applications has become a more important element of our patent monetization strategy," Phil Shaer, vice-president, general counsel & corporate secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Imperva acquires data security assets from camouflage software
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: