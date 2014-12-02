BRIEF-Financial Street Holding issues 2017 1st tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 bln yuan
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 billion yuan, including two types
Dec 2Moscow Exchange :
* Said on Dec. 1 that its subsidiary Fondovaya birzha MMVB ZAO (FB MMVB ZAO) has decided to spin off FB-2 AO
* Says that at the same time FB-2 AO will be merged with AKB Natsional'nyi Kliringovyi Tsentr ZAO (National Clearing Centre)
* Says that Moscow Exchange will be owner of all FB-2 AO's shares as it is sole shareholder of FB MMVB ZAO
* Says 95,000 FB MMVB ZAO shares will be converted into 95,000 ordinary shares of FB-2 AO
* Says conversion ratio is 1 ordinary share of FB MMVB ZAO of nominal value of 1,000 roubles for 1 share of FB-2 AO of nominal value of 1,000 roubles
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.
* Said on Friday that it resolved to exclude Topmedical SA shares from trading on the main market of the WSE as of March 28