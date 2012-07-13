UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
MOSCOW, July 13 A Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, in early July halted two crude distillation units, which together account for a third of the plant capacity, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.
The data showed that the refinery stopped one of the units on July 6 and halted CDU-3 on July 8 with plans to restart them on July 19.
Gazprom Neft had been expected to cover the shortfall in the market during the month, domestic traders said.
The company also halted a catalytic cracker, a catalytic reformer, a diesel hydrotreater and a fractionation unit, the Energy Ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.