MOSCOW, July 13 A Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, in early July halted two crude distillation units, which together account for a third of the plant capacity, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that the refinery stopped one of the units on July 6 and halted CDU-3 on July 8 with plans to restart them on July 19.

Gazprom Neft had been expected to cover the shortfall in the market during the month, domestic traders said.

The company also halted a catalytic cracker, a catalytic reformer, a diesel hydrotreater and a fractionation unit, the Energy Ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)