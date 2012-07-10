UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
MOSCOW, July 10 Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, has halted gasoline-making unit for maintenance for several days, the company told Reuters in emailed comments late on Monday.
It also said that the output of 95-RON and 92-RON gasoline will continue at the plant where gasoline production covers around 40 percent of Moscow's fuel needs. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.