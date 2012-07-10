MOSCOW, July 10 Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, has halted gasoline-making unit for maintenance for several days, the company told Reuters in emailed comments late on Monday.

It also said that the output of 95-RON and 92-RON gasoline will continue at the plant where gasoline production covers around 40 percent of Moscow's fuel needs. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)