Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
MOSCOW Dec 16 U.S. businessman Donald Trump is eyeing Moscow City, the Russian capital's fledgling financial district, as a possible investment opportunity, the head of the development said on Friday.
The project is expected to be completed in 2015. In 20 years, only a third of the project has been constructed and authorities want to attract foreign investors to bring it to a conclusion.
"Investors from Spain, Portugal and America are eyeing the Moscow City project," said its head, Andrei Lukyanov, in an interview with Reuters.
He said representatives of Donald Trump were also involved. "They arrived several times this year, the last time was a month-to a month-and-a-half ago."
Trump was not immediately available for comment on the issue. (Additional reporting Ilina Jonas in New York; Reporting By Olga Sichkar; writing by Megan Davies; editing by)
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon to step down, an opinion poll showed on Friday, as the scandal over alleged "fake work" by his wife continued to blight his campaign.
Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it has been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California assembly plant, and rejected Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's charge that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.