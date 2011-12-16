MOSCOW Dec 16 U.S. businessman Donald Trump is eyeing Moscow City, the Russian capital's fledgling financial district, as a possible investment opportunity, the head of the development said on Friday.

The project is expected to be completed in 2015. In 20 years, only a third of the project has been constructed and authorities want to attract foreign investors to bring it to a conclusion.

"Investors from Spain, Portugal and America are eyeing the Moscow City project," said its head, Andrei Lukyanov, in an interview with Reuters.

He said representatives of Donald Trump were also involved. "They arrived several times this year, the last time was a month-to a month-and-a-half ago."

Trump was not immediately available for comment on the issue.